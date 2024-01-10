Urgent appeal to find missing woman from near Whitby as officers grow 'very concerned' for her welfare

North Yorkshire Police and Cleveland Police officers remain “very concerned” for the welfare of missing Annie Dryden, as they continue their efforts to try and locate her.

Officers remain “very concerned” for the welfare of missing Annie Dryden, as they continue their efforts to try and locate her.

Missing Annie, 20, is now confirmed to have exited a train at Battersby in North Yorkshire around 2:38pm on Thursday, January 4, having boarded at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough at 2:09pm that day.

Annie has potential to be camping and may have headed into North Yorkshire rural areas. Police are asking people to check any outbuildings or shelters for signs of anyone being there and urge anyone in Battersby or the surrounding areas who may have seen her to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent Marc Anderson said: “As time goes on we are very concerned for Annie’s welfare. We are looking to locate her safely and would ask her to make contact with police or contact someone in her family, as they are also obviously very worried.

“From our enquiries we have established that Annie headed to Battersby by train on Thursday afternoon, 4 January, and so we’d ask anyone in that area or the surrounding areas to contact us urgently if they have seen her.”

Annie is described as being around 5ft 10” tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. Annie was carrying a distinctive green and black walking backpack.