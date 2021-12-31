Urgent renewed appeal to find missing man Owen who may be in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police are appealing on behalf of Humberside Police for the public's help to find a missing man who may be in the North Yorkshire area.
Owen, 43, from the Brough area in Humberside, was reported missing on December 18 after he was last seen in Doncaster on Wednesday December 15.
Officers have so far been unable to locate or speak with Owen, despite extensive searches and enquiries to find him by Humberside Police.
New information suggests he has links to North Yorkshire and is known to frequent rural locations.
Owen is described as 5'10" in height, with short brown hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.
The 43-year-old is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps, and is fitted with a static tow bar.
Anyone who has seen Owen or knows where he is should call 101 and ask for Humberside Police quoting log number 230 of December 18.
Any immediate sighting should be reported via 999.