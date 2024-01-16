Urgent search for missing woman Annie Dryden extends to Castleton near Whitby

Police searching for missing Annie Dryden have extended their enquiries to the village of Castleton on the North York Moors.

Annie, 20, from Middlesbrough, was last seen when she got off a train at Battersby in North Yorkshire at around 2:38pm on Thursday 4 January, having boarded at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough at 2:09pm that day.

Members of the public may see officers in the village of Castleton as they follow up information provided by members of the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan, said: “We’re continuing our search for Annie including house to house, CCTV, public transport enquiries and enquiries behind the scenes.

“While Annie is very familiar with the outdoors and wild camping, she has now been missing for nearly two weeks and we remain very concerned for her safety. If she is still outside, she is likely to be wet and muddy and in need of supplies. We continue to urge residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that someone has sought shelter."

“We are following up all potential reports from members of the public and my thanks go to them for their support with our appeal. However, at this stage her train journey on 4 January remains the last confirmed sighting.”

DCI McEwan added: "We also appeal direct to Annie, that if she sees or hears this appeal, please get in touch with your friends, family or the police and let us know that you are safe. If you prefer not to speak to us, you can let the missing people charity know by calling 116000 and they will pass on a message."

Annie is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. Annie was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Annie or know where she is now, call 999.

Quote incident number 12240005550.

Over the weekend officers carried out extensive searches in the area of Battersby and further afield with the support of mountain rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service.

The search to find Annie was handed over to North Yorkshire Police from Cleveland Police last week.