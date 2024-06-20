Van 'completely destroyed' after being set on fire in Pickering street

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST
A van has been completely destroyed after being set alight in Pickering.

A Vauxhall Combo van was set alight at around 1.30am on Thursday June 20 in the Manor Drive area.

Fire crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue attended following multiple reports of the small van well alight and put out the blaze.

The van was completely destroyed and the incident left with North Yorkshire Police.

A van was destroyed after being set alight in Pickering.

Email [email protected] if you have any information which can help the police investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jessica Eddon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240108697 when passing on information.