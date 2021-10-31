Humberside Police are appealing for information following the fatal road traffic collision. It happened at 1.10am.

Police were called to reports that a white Citroën Berlingo van had left the B1255 Marton Road, Bridlington, and collided with a tree on a nearby embankment.

It is believed it was travelling in the direction of Flamborough.

Can you help police with information?

Sadly, the driver of the van died at the scene from his injuries.

Police have closed several roads in the area, while investigations continue. They are expected to open at lunchtime today.

The man’s family are now being support by police specialist trained officers. "Our thoughts are with them following the tragic incident," the force said.

They added: "We are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity with dash cam footage, or who was travelling along the B1255 Marton Road at the time of the collision, or moments prior, and saw the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 82 of 31 October."