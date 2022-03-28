Vehicle crashes into building in Hunmanby and teenager cut free from children's playground during busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
A vehicle crashed into a building in Hunmanby during a busy weekend for firefighters in Scarborough where they were called to seven incidents.
On Saturday March 26, fire crews came across a collapsed man outside of a pub on Eastborough at about 3pm. The firefighters provided first aid by bandaging the man's head and left him in the care of a member of staff as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
Later that evening, firefighters from Filey were called to Sands Road in Hunmanby at 10.53pm after a vehicle had left the road and crashed into a building. Fire crews helped police make the scene safe before the vehicle was recovered.
Firefighters from Scarborough were later called to a shop on Sandside at 11.22pm after a sign had started to give off sparks. The fire crew used a ladder and small tools to isolate the electricity supply and stop the sign from sparking.
It was an early start for fire crews on Sunday March 27 as they were called to Oliver's Mount at 9.44am after a pile of logs was deliberately set on fire. Crews extinguished the flames using knapsack sprayers.
In the evening, Scarborough crews were called to Burniston Road at 6.58pm after a bin in a public car park had caught fire; a hose reel jet was used to put the fire out.
Later, firefighters were called to a house in Scalby at 7.02pm after a chimney fire broke out due to a build-up of soot. Fire crews used chimney rods and a hose reel to put out the flames.
Fire crews were called to Newby at 8.25pm to rescue a teenager who had become stuck in a swing on a children's playground. Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release the trapped teen.