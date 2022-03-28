A busy weekend for firefighters across Scarborough saw them called to seven incidents.

On Saturday March 26, fire crews came across a collapsed man outside of a pub on Eastborough at about 3pm. The firefighters provided first aid by bandaging the man's head and left him in the care of a member of staff as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Later that evening, firefighters from Filey were called to Sands Road in Hunmanby at 10.53pm after a vehicle had left the road and crashed into a building. Fire crews helped police make the scene safe before the vehicle was recovered.

Firefighters from Scarborough were later called to a shop on Sandside at 11.22pm after a sign had started to give off sparks. The fire crew used a ladder and small tools to isolate the electricity supply and stop the sign from sparking.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an early start for fire crews on Sunday March 27 as they were called to Oliver's Mount at 9.44am after a pile of logs was deliberately set on fire. Crews extinguished the flames using knapsack sprayers.

In the evening, Scarborough crews were called to Burniston Road at 6.58pm after a bin in a public car park had caught fire; a hose reel jet was used to put the fire out.

Later, firefighters were called to a house in Scalby at 7.02pm after a chimney fire broke out due to a build-up of soot. Fire crews used chimney rods and a hose reel to put out the flames.