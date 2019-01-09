VIDEO: Bland's Cliff resident shows cracks outside his house after Futurist piling work began

'It was like Jurassic Park' – that's how a Scarborough resident described the vibrations felt in his house by the piling works on the Futurist site.

Mick Rivers lives on Bland's Cliff. His house, as well as others on the same street, has suffered damage following piling activity carried out by Willmott Dixon.

Bland's Cliff resident Mick Rivers said cracks have appeared outside his house.

Today, Mick showed us the cracks that have appeared outside his property.

In a statement, contractors said that monitoring of the buildings has been taking place to check vibration levels. However, this is disputed by Mick.

He said: "Yesterday I got a little wine glass out, I put some water in it and put it on the window frame.

"As that bang [from the piling] came down it was like Jurassic Park, you could see the vibration inside my house."

Mick went on to say that monitoring equipment was only being installed today.

Residents' concerns about piling were first raised at Monday's full council meeting when Councillor Janet Jefferson said people had been given assurance back in August 2017 that no such method would be used near their properties.

Scarborough Borough Council has since stated that the onus of informing residents of the change of plan – adopted to provide more stability to the cliff – was on Willmott Dixon. However, this is not enough to satisfy Mick who has been left 'angry and disappointed' about the way the issue was dealt with.

Despite the safety concerns raised by residents, piling work will continue for the rest of this week.

For more of Mick's comments and to see the damage to his property see the video above.

You can find Scarborough Borough Council's statement here.