This is the moment a car got stuck in the River Esk estuary in Whitby after rolling off a car park and down a bank, into the water.

Martin Wright sent us a video clip of the incident and added: “This happened opposite where we are staying in Whitby.

“Looks like a car went down the bank into the river.

"Police and fire crews on the scene.”

Whitby fire crew attended the incident at 8.18pm on July 30.

All occupants of the car had got out upon their arrival and one person was treated by paramedics at the scene.