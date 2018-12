"It's nice to be able to do something little for my home town" said defence secretary Gavin Williamson as he unveiled an association between Scarborough and HMS Duncan today.

He was educated at Raincliffe School and Scarborough Sixth Form College, and was back in town to visit sea cadets at the lifeboat station.

Gavin Williamson in Scarborough. Picture by Richard Ponter

Watch him explain what the link between the resort and the warship will mean here.