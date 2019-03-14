VIDEO: Hear another brand new and exclusive track by The Feens, as the Scarborough band discuss their musical influences

Every band has their influences - how they dress, where they pick their style up, how they handle themselves - and Scarborough band The Feens are no different.

When it comes to those influences, there was little hesitation from any of the band – a brief chat about a gig that Freddie and I both happened to attend at the end of November – Courteeners at Hull Bonus Arena – leads me to find out that Courteeners' frontman Liam Fray is considered a big influence when it comes to his songwriting.

The Feens at The Lending Room, Leeds. Left to right: Adam Lodge, Sam Dowling, Perrie Bunton, Freddie Schmuck.

Couple that with the likes of Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys and Noel Gallagher from Oasis and there is a real desire to write music that connects with people.

“It’s all about writing songs that mean something to people,” Freddie said.

“We’ve grown up listening to songs like Live Forever [by Oasis]. You take the lyrics away from that and it’s a very different song. But with the lyrics, it connects with people on different levels. It made the song special.

“That’s what we want to do with the songs we put out. In the last year, our writing has got far better and we’re producing our best work, musically and lyrically.

Courteeners front man Liam Fray (pictured) is considered a major influence for The Feens, along with Alex Turner, of Arctic Monkeys, and Noel Gallagher

“If anything, we want to make music that will mean something to someone, but something completely different to somebody else. That’s what makes the best songs.

“Soul and meaning goes a long way in a song. If it means something, and people can buy into it, then that’s what makes them successful.

“But, the song isn’t going to mean as much if you aren’t tight-knit and have the togetherness to believe in what you do as a singer. That’s where we do well, we’re all very close.”

“We just want to keep writing and keep growing as a band, and see where it takes us,” they added.

“We’ve never shied away from ambition. We’ve always said that we want to go as far as we can.

“Naturally the goal is to become a full-time, signed artist. Doing the gigs across cities will hopefully help us do that.”