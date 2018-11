Scarborough's historic chalets on South Cliff have collapsed.

The Grade II listed buildings were leaning at a 45-degree angle after a retaining wall collapsed behind them in March.

Last month, Scarborough Borough Council appointed a contractor to demolish them by summer 2019 with works to replace them expected to take place until January 2020.

