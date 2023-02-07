VIDEO: Watch firefighters tackle a 'devastating' house fire on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough
Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey Fire Stations have attended a fire at a two-storey semi-detached house on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough.
Scarborough resident Caine Windsor captured the fire on video as crews battled the blaze and shared the video with The Scarborough News.
The emergency services were called at 2.30pm on Tuesday February 7 and two Scarborough appliances and crew from Filey attended.
The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage.
A 30 year old male was out of the property on arrival of crews and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a 45mm main jet, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools used.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A family member, who asked not to be named, said the fire was devastating, but wanted to reassure people that everyone involved was safe.