VIDEO: Watch firefighters tackle a 'devastating' house fire on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough

Scarborough resident Caine Windsor captured the fire on video as crews battled the blaze and shared the video with The Scarborough News.

The emergency services were called at 2.30pm on Tuesday February 7 and two Scarborough appliances and crew from Filey attended.

The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage.

Fire - Barrowcliff Road - February 7, 2023 - Image credit: Caine Windsor

A 30 year old male was out of the property on arrival of crews and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a 45mm main jet, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools used.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.