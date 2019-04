A woman has been airlifted to hospital after crashing to the ground with a paraglide.

Police received reports of a woman in her fifties who fell from a hand glider shortly after 1.45pm.

The woman was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The incident happened at a cark park near Primrose Valley Holiday Park.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the incident and took the casualty to hospital in Hull.