The volunteer crew were requested to launch by the HM Coastguard at 2.04pm and the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Antony Patrick Jones was launched at 2.33pm and set off to escort the yacht back to Bridlington harbour.

The 30 foot yacht was under sail and making its way to Bridlington harbour but was unable to make safe passage due to engine failure.

The volunteer crew of the ALB were on the scene, just off Barmston, in less than 15 minutes and took the yacht under tow.

Volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were called to assist a yacht attempting to reach Bridlington Harbour. Image credit: RNLI/David Marsden

The lifeboat and the yacht reached the safety of the harbour and the yacht was birthed in the moorings by 3.59pm, with the ALB back on the beach shortly after.

The lifeboat was recovered, washed down and was back ready for service by 5.51pm.