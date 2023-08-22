News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI in afternoon yacht rescue

Volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were called to assist a yacht attempting to reach Bridlington Harbour on Saturday (August 19).
By Louise Perrin
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

The volunteer crew were requested to launch by the HM Coastguard at 2.04pm and the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Antony Patrick Jones was launched at 2.33pm and set off to escort the yacht back to Bridlington harbour.

The 30 foot yacht was under sail and making its way to Bridlington harbour but was unable to make safe passage due to engine failure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The volunteer crew of the ALB were on the scene, just off Barmston, in less than 15 minutes and took the yacht under tow.

Volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were called to assist a yacht attempting to reach Bridlington Harbour. Image credit: RNLI/David MarsdenVolunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were called to assist a yacht attempting to reach Bridlington Harbour. Image credit: RNLI/David Marsden
Volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were called to assist a yacht attempting to reach Bridlington Harbour. Image credit: RNLI/David Marsden
Most Popular

The lifeboat and the yacht reached the safety of the harbour and the yacht was birthed in the moorings by 3.59pm, with the ALB back on the beach shortly after.

The lifeboat was recovered, washed down and was back ready for service by 5.51pm.

Coxswain of the all-weather lifeboat, Steve Emmerson said ‘On a busy Saturday it is always a challenge to get the boat out onto the water as quickly as possible, however it was a good launch and a textbook rescue which all went to plan, with a happy outcome, it is safe to say that all the training does make the job much easier’.

Related topics:Bridlington RNLI