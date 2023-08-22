Volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI in afternoon yacht rescue
The volunteer crew were requested to launch by the HM Coastguard at 2.04pm and the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Antony Patrick Jones was launched at 2.33pm and set off to escort the yacht back to Bridlington harbour.
The 30 foot yacht was under sail and making its way to Bridlington harbour but was unable to make safe passage due to engine failure.
The volunteer crew of the ALB were on the scene, just off Barmston, in less than 15 minutes and took the yacht under tow.
The lifeboat and the yacht reached the safety of the harbour and the yacht was birthed in the moorings by 3.59pm, with the ALB back on the beach shortly after.
The lifeboat was recovered, washed down and was back ready for service by 5.51pm.
Coxswain of the all-weather lifeboat, Steve Emmerson said ‘On a busy Saturday it is always a challenge to get the boat out onto the water as quickly as possible, however it was a good launch and a textbook rescue which all went to plan, with a happy outcome, it is safe to say that all the training does make the job much easier’.