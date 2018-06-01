VOTE for you favourite crime novel

The shortlist for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year has been announced. It is as follows

Spook Street by Mick Herron

Insidious Intent by Val McDermid,

The Long Drop by Denise Mina

A Rising Man by Abir Mukherjee

The Intrusions by Stav Sherez

Persons Unknown Susie Steiner

Now in its 14th year, the award is run in partnership with T&R Theakston Ltd, WHSmith, and The Mail on Sunday.

The public vote opens on 1 July and closes July 14 at www.theakstons.co.uk

The winner will be announced by broadcaster Mark Lawson on July 19, the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.

The crime writing festival runs at the old Swan in Harrogate from July 19 to July 22.

Guests include John Grisham, Don Winslow, Linwood Barclay and Sophie Hannah.