Voters asked to check location of Scarborough polling station - it may be different to previous years

Scarborough Borough Council is advising people to check the location of their polling station for the forthcoming local elections .

Due to the council’s ward boundary review in 2017/18, the geographical boundaries of some wards have changed.

For many voters their polling station will remain the same, for the election on May 2, but some may need to vote at a different polling station to the one they have used in previous elections.

Residents can check the location of their polling station by referring to the details on their poll card or a list of polling stations is available to download from the local elections section at scarborough.gov.uk/elections

