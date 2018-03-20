Walshaw double hands Boro victory

Scarborough Athletic bounced back confidently on Tuesday night, booking a 3-1 win at Mossley.

James Walshaw struck twice as Boro ended a run of two consecutive defeats in the Evo-Stik North.

Boosted by the return of Luke Dean to the starting 11 and the signings of Jerome Slew and Chris Dawson during the game, Boro set out in confident style.

There was one late withdrawal, as Jack Johnson pulled up in the warm-up to be replaced by Josh Snowden.

Michael Coulson stole through in the early minutes after a one-two with Walshaw, but his effort into the top corner was ruled out for offside.

There were a few fingernails bitten as Mossley looked to get a foothold. They were almost given one as Tommy Taylor failed to gather and Bailey Gooda struggled to clear, but Sam Hewitt eventually cleared the lines.

It was Boro who took the lead after 15 minutes and it was due to the dancing feet of Coulson, as he cut down the right to pick out Nathan Valentine. The midfielder rolled home from all of a yard.

As the first half crept on, Mossley began to force their way forward, with Boro seemingly inviting pressure. Though despite numerous efforts from Jack Tuohy and Tom Fisher, the visitors survived unscathed.

Having soaked up the Mossley advances, Boro strode up the field and extended the advantage just before the break.

Walshaw marauded onto a corner from the left and met it with a bullet header that gave Max Povey no chance.

Mossley came close to trimming the cushion back to one goal just seconds after the re-start, but having found his way onto a ball into the box, Fisher fumbled the ball wide.

A quiet spell followed when the second half got underway, with neither side producing anything worth mentioning.

Boro then sliced through the silence with a glorious break and a third goal.

Coulson collected and after some quick feet he fed Cadman, who in turn flicked in Walshaw, obviously he made no mistake with a low finish.

The game began to peter out badly as the chill descended on Seal Park, but Wright was unlucky not to add another for Boro, but his fizzing drive sailed wide.

It was Mossley who grabbed the fourth of the evening vanquishing Taylor's clean-sheet. After a mix-up at the back and a shove in the box a penalty was given, which Tom Dean swept home.

Fisher grazed the outside of the Boro post in injury-time, but Steve Kittrick's men had done enough to end their stutter.