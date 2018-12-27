War Memorial Trust grant will bring organ notes to life

A project to repair the Queen Street Methodist Central Hall War memorial organ has received a funding boost from the War Memorials Trust grants scheme.

The hall received a grant of £1,130 from the trust towards vital repairs to the organ.

The grant will enable notes and pedals that are not currently working to be repaired and remedial work to tubing in the organ, enabling the instrument to be brought back to full working condition.

The organ was built by Messers Fitton and Hayley. It was commissioned by women of the church to remember the fallen and in thanksgiving for the return of those who served in the First World War.

Peter Evans speaking on behalf of Queen Street Methodist Central Hall group, said: “We are most grateful to the War Memorials Trust for this grant, helping us to commission this work sooner than we thought.”

Frances Moreton, director at the War Memorials Trust, said: “War memorials are a tangible connection to our shared past creating a link between the fallen and today.

“It is vital we ensure all our war memorials are in the best possible condition for their age and the charity is delighted to support this project.

“The centenary of World War One is a wonderful opportunity for local communities across the country to protect and conserve their war memorials.

“If anyone knows of any other war memorials in need of help please contact us.”