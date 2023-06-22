News you can trust since 1882
Warning after quad bike stolen from Goathland, near Whitby

A green-coloured Yamaha 660cc (similar to the one pictured here) was stolen from a farm in Goathland, near Whitby, during the early hours of Wednesday June 21.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 07:18 BST

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information which could help with this investigation.

The force had earlier warned that criminals were targeting quad bikes in the area and asked owners to be be aware that thieves were particularly active at the moment and to take every step possible to keep your quad or ATV safe.

“We’re working hard with neighbouring forces to keep thieves out and running daily proactive patrols to deter thefts and catch criminals,” said police.

A quad bike similar to the one stolen in Goathland, near Whitby, on June 21.A quad bike similar to the one stolen in Goathland, near Whitby, on June 21.
Steps owners to keep your vehicles safe include keeping your quad bike out of sight and using devices such as steering locks, ball hitch or frame locks and wheel clamps bolted to the ground.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number NYP-21062023-0071 when passing on information.

