North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information which could help with this investigation.

The force had earlier warned that criminals were targeting quad bikes in the area and asked owners to be be aware that thieves were particularly active at the moment and to take every step possible to keep your quad or ATV safe.

“We’re working hard with neighbouring forces to keep thieves out and running daily proactive patrols to deter thefts and catch criminals,” said police.

A quad bike similar to the one stolen in Goathland, near Whitby, on June 21.

Steps owners to keep your vehicles safe include keeping your quad bike out of sight and using devices such as steering locks, ball hitch or frame locks and wheel clamps bolted to the ground.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.