WATCH: Man taken to hospital after fire destroys house in Egton Bridge near Whitby

Fire crews from Whitby, Lythe, Danby and Goathland responded to reports of the fire at Egton Bridge, Whitby at 40 minutes past midnight today.

Crews battled the blaze used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, four x 45mm jets, a ceiling hook, a thermal imaging camera and lighting.

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the entire property.

Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze

One male occupant, aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering with suspected smoke inhalation.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service initially reported that the fire originated in a nearby vehicle in a lean-to and spread to the property, however, officers on site stated that the cause was as yet undetermined and were unable to enter the property to begin further investigations until the electricity supply had been isolated.

Fire crews remain at the scene damping down.

The lean-to where the fire was originally thought to have started

Fire crews damping down