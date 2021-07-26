WATCH: Police and army detonate unexploded device found by builders in Norton

The controlled explosion took place on July 23rd at around 5pm.

North Yorkshire Police officers worked with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist team from the army.

North Yorkshire Police in Ryedale said: "You might have heard a bang in Norton around 5pm today - here's why.

The controlled explosion. Still from video by North Yorkshire Police

"Builders found a small unexploded device and after being joined by EOD it was safely detonated.