WATCH: Police and army detonate unexploded device found by builders in Norton
This video shows members of the police and army detonating an unexploded device in Norton.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:39 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:42 am
The controlled explosion took place on July 23rd at around 5pm.
North Yorkshire Police officers worked with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist team from the army.
North Yorkshire Police in Ryedale said: "You might have heard a bang in Norton around 5pm today - here's why.
"Builders found a small unexploded device and after being joined by EOD it was safely detonated.
"PCSO WYNN got the chance to hit the firing button."