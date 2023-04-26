WATCH: X Factor singers stun diners at Whitby's The Magpie Cafe with a capella performance
G4, who rose to fame on the first ever X factor in 2004, sang in Whitby’s The Magpie Cafe ahead of their show at Whitby Pavilion.
Diners got more than they bargained for when the four-piece vocal harmony quartet performed an a capella rendition of Circle of Life to the unsuspecting visitors to the restaurant.
The G4 boys were enjoying some rest, having a couple of days off from their G4 LIVE tour, before they were due to perform at Whitby Pavilion last night (April 26).