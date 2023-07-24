News you can trust since 1882
A little bit of everything! Weather for the week ahead in Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby

Sunshine and showers, the weather for the week ahead promises to be hit and miss for those starting their summer holidays.
By Louise Perrin
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST

After a rainy morning, the weather today is expected to improve, with sunny spells forecast for the afternoon.

Temperatures are low today at just 15 degrees, but graduall yincrease during the week to the low 20s.

Here’s the weather forecast for the week ahead as provided by the Met Office.

Changeable weather is forecast for the next weekChangeable weather is forecast for the next week
Today (Monday July 24):

The broad area of cloud and persistent rain will clear away. A bright day follows with a few well scattered showers bubbling up, mainly towards the coast. Feeling cool, particularly in the blustery onshore flow. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Tonight any showers will largely die out through the evening, although some may continue to affect coastal areas overnight.

Becoming dry elsewhere overnight. Chilly under clearing skies further north.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tuesday, July 25:

Cloud bubbling up after a fine start to give a day of bright spells and showers.

Showers may form organised bands further east, turning locally heavy or thundery Tuesday afternoon.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Sunny spells and some showers Wednesday then afternoon dry spells.

Thick cloud and rain spreads eastwards later.

Wet and unsettled Thursday.

Rain clears away leaving Friday largely fine. Rather cool.

