Flood warnings are in place across the Yorkshire coast due to strong winds, rainfall and spring tides. Phot: Richard Ponter

This is due to strong winds and rainfall, as well as surge and high spring tides that are predicted to hit the coast over the coming days.

What to expect in Scarborough:

A ‘prepare’ flood alert is in place due to river levels remaining high on the Upper River Derwent, caused by the recent rainfall. The areas most at risk include local roads and low-lying land around the Upper Derwent and Low Marishes area. It is advised to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

Flood alert area covers the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around the Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, Muston and Seamer.

What to expect in Bridlington:

An ‘Act Now’ flood warning is currently in place for Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion, due to strong winds, surge and high spring tides on the coast over the coming days. Wave overtopping and flooding from high sea levels is possible today, Tuesday April 4, between 5.30PM and 6.30PM.

Areas most at risk include the North side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion. Higher than normal tides are expected over the next few days and further alerts/warnings may be issued. It is advised to stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as the expected large waves and sea spray will be dangerous. Consider enacting flood plans. The flood warning area covers: The north side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion.

A ‘prepare flood alert' is also in place for the North Sea coast from Bridlington to Barmston. Areas most at risk include the North Sea coast at Bridlington, particularly at the Lifeboat Station. Flooding of coastal roads and footpaths along coast frontages is likely.

What to expect in Whitby:

An ‘act now’ flood warning is in place for the North Sea and River Esk at Whitby Harbour.

This flood warning remains in place due to strong winds, surge and high spring tides on the coast over the coming days. Overtopping waves and flooding from high sea levels is possible today, between 4.45PM and 5.45PM.

Areas most at risk include the Whitby Harbour area including Abrahams Quay, Pier Road, New Quay Road, Church Street, Campion Dock and Bagdale Road. It is advised to stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as the expected large waves and sea spray will be dangerous. Consider enacting flood plans. The flood warning area covers: Whitby harbour area including Abrahams Quay, Pier Road, New Quay Road, Church Street, Campion Dock and Bagdale Road.

Another ‘act now’ flood warning is in place at Staithes. Overtopping waves and flooding from high sea levels is possible today,between 3.45PM and 5PM.

Areas most at risk include properties bordering Staithes Beck, including those on Beckside and the High Street down to the Cod and Lobster public house

A ‘prepare’ flood alert is also in place for the North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including Sandsend and tidal River Esk. Flooding of coastal roads and footpaths along coast frontages is likely.