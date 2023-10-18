'Act now': Flood warnings issued for Scarborough and Bridlington- here’s what you need to know

'Act now' flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for Scarborough and Bridlington.

Warnings are in place for the Scarborough seafront area including: properties on Foreshore Road from the roundabout to West Pier, and on Sandside around the Old Harbour.

Similar warnings have been issued for Bridlington, with the the north side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion most at risk from flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Sea coast from Bridlington to Barmston has also been issued an alert, which means flooding is possible but not as likely.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said properties could be at risk of flooding and that residents should prepare themselves and their properties.

The Environment Agency advises to move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so.

Move family and pets to safety and move important items upstairs or to a safe place. Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if standing in water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, should use them now