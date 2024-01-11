Aftermath of Storm Henk: Trade body’s property protection tips for householders in East Riding to tackle flooding
The Property Care Association says that unsettled weather patterns being seen year on year mean flood resilience is becoming paramount for many householders across the region.
More than 600 Flood Warnings were in put place due to Storm Henk – with hundreds of properties affected by flooding and thousands left without power including parts of London.
Flood resilience measures are solutions that can make properties better withstand flood events.
James Berry, Deputy CEO of the Property Care Association, said: “Our tips suggest some measures that can be adopted in modern buildings, or during the recovery or refurbishment of older buildings, to provide degrees of resilience and protection from the effects of flood water.
“They can help alleviate a good deal of cost and distress for those affected by flooding.
“For example, recovery works can be speeded up through moving all services, such as boilers and electrical sockets, high up on the wall. Also, kitchens which use materials such as marine ply or steel, can be cleaned, dried and reused.
“The fitting of a membrane to walls and floors, so flood water can run behind it to be collected in a sump/pump unit, rather than entering the property, is another effective measure.”
Suggested tips by the PCA to protect against flooding include:
- Knowing your future flood risk. Use tools such as the Environment Agency’s flood risk checker
- Fitting a flood protection guard to doors or replacing doors completely with a flood resistant alternative. Garage door protection is also available
- Replacing standard airbricks with ‘self-closing’ alternatives
- Fitting a ‘non return valve’ to prevent sewage going back into the building
- Checking brickwork is in good condition and consider painting with a water-resistant solution
- Seal all gaps around outside pipes or wires coming through the brickwork. Prevent water entering through the drilled holes
- Consider fitting a pump to evacuate water coming from beneath the building
- Replacing standard gypsum plaster with an alternative that does not absorb or retain water
- Using ceramic or stone tiles with waterproof adhesive and grout
- Putting electric sockets higher up the wall (with the cabling coming down from the ceiling, rather than the standard lay-out from below)
- Purchasing a pump or “puddle sucker” to remove water rapidly after flooding
- Replacing kitchens with one that can be cleaned, dried and reused, such as one made of marine ply or steel
Visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/plan-ahead-for-flooding for more information.