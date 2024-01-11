Aftermath of Storm Henk: Trade body’s property protection tips for householders in East Riding to tackle flooding

Householders in East Riding dealing with the aftermath of Storm Henk can take steps to protect their homes from future flood events, says a national trade body.

The Property Care Association says that unsettled weather patterns being seen year on year mean flood resilience is becoming paramount for many householders across the region. Photo: Richard Ponter.

More than 600 Flood Warnings were in put place due to Storm Henk – with hundreds of properties affected by flooding and thousands left without power including parts of London.

Flood resilience measures are solutions that can make properties better withstand flood events.

James Berry, Deputy CEO of the Property Care Association, said: “Our tips suggest some measures that can be adopted in modern buildings, or during the recovery or refurbishment of older buildings, to provide degrees of resilience and protection from the effects of flood water.

“They can help alleviate a good deal of cost and distress for those affected by flooding.

“For example, recovery works can be speeded up through moving all services, such as boilers and electrical sockets, high up on the wall. Also, kitchens which use materials such as marine ply or steel, can be cleaned, dried and reused.

“The fitting of a membrane to walls and floors, so flood water can run behind it to be collected in a sump/pump unit, rather than entering the property, is another effective measure.”

Suggested tips by the PCA to protect against flooding include:

Knowing your future flood risk. Use tools such as the Environment Agency’s flood risk checker

Fitting a flood protection guard to doors or replacing doors completely with a flood resistant alternative. Garage door protection is also available

Replacing standard airbricks with ‘self-closing’ alternatives

Fitting a ‘non return valve’ to prevent sewage going back into the building

Checking brickwork is in good condition and consider painting with a water-resistant solution

Seal all gaps around outside pipes or wires coming through the brickwork. Prevent water entering through the drilled holes

Consider fitting a pump to evacuate water coming from beneath the building

Replacing standard gypsum plaster with an alternative that does not absorb or retain water

Using ceramic or stone tiles with waterproof adhesive and grout

Putting electric sockets higher up the wall (with the cabling coming down from the ceiling, rather than the standard lay-out from below)

Purchasing a pump or “puddle sucker” to remove water rapidly after flooding

Replacing kitchens with one that can be cleaned, dried and reused, such as one made of marine ply or steel