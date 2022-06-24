Armed Forces Day: Scarborough’s weekend weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

A yellow weather warning is in place for North Yorkshire this evening as recent hot weather spells come to an end.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm today, Friday June 24 until 10pm tonight and will affect some areas in the borough.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and hail in places this afternoon.

Many places in the warning area will remain dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop in some areas and will become more frequent from mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening in places.

Where these occur they are likely to produce some locally torrential rain, and will likely be accompanied by hail in a few places.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this weekend:

This afternoon: Showers will develop in the afternoon. These showers will become heavy later on, and may be thundery, or hail. Very warm throughout the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 25°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 21mph, making it feel like 19°C.

Tonight: Scattered, possibly thundery showers will die away into the evening. Cloud and outbreaks of rain into the night, turning into a clear, fresher night with light winds.

Minimum temperature: 10°C.

Winds could reach up to 27mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Saturday, Armed Forces Day: A dry and sunny start, with clouds building up throughout the day. There will be sunny spells and it will be breezy.

Maximum temperature: 23°C.

Winds may reach up to 30mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Sunday: Starting off sunny, and turning to cloud by lunchtime. Generally breezy, with sunshine and scattered showers.

Maximum temperature: 19°C.