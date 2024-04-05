This weekend the Yorkshire coast is set to be hot, windy, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, according to the Met Office.

A heatwave is predicted to hit the Yorkshire coast this weekend, however blustery gales and sporadic rain could put a stop to people enjoying the last weekend of the half-term.

Meanwhile the large areas of the UK are set to be battered by Storm Kathleen this weekend, with yellow wind warnings in place for the West coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington are not expected to be hit by Storm Kathleen, however strong winds are still predicted by the Met Office for most of the weekend.

Sunny intervals are expected however, with Saturday expected to be the hottest day with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

The pollen forecast is set to ‘medium’ for Friday and Sunday, but will spike up to ‘high’ Saturday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any lingering rain clearing to the north in the morning, with brighter spells following in behind, especially in the east. Risk of blustery showers developing, heavier and more frequent in the west, gale force winds across the Pennines. Rather warm.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 28mph, with a high of 31mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:26am and high tide is expected at 14:20pm.

Tonight:

A brief drier spell to start the evening with rain, often heavy arriving overnight. Remaining breezy, especially over the Pennines. Mild.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain clearing north in the morning to see a good deal of sunshine and warm conditions. Isolated heavy showers in the west. Strong winds, gale force over western hills.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 38mph, with a high of 44mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:22am and high tide is expected at 15:15pm.

Sunday:

Temperatures nearer normal Sunday. Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime, occasionally heavy. Staying windy.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 35mph, with a high of 49mph around mid-morning, making it feel like 9°C.