This weekend is set to be crips, fresh and chilly with lots of autumn sun. Photo: Richard Ponter

After a tumultuous and wet start to October, this weekend is set to bring sunshine and dry spells to the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a week of weather warnings and flood alerts, this weekend is predicted to be relatively calm. The Met Office has predicted mainly sunny spells on Friday and Saturday, with a bit of cloud and some possible showers on Sunday. Temperatures will start off warm but wind chill will keep it feeling cool on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early mist and fog patches clearing quickly, leading to another fine and dry day with plenty of sunny spells. Perhaps becoming cloudier as the day progresses but remaining bright, with light winds expected throughout.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 12°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:40am and low tide is expected at 12:08pm.

Tonight:

Remaining dry overnight with variable cloud and clear spells, with a few misty patches possibly developing early Saturday morning. Winds mostly light but becoming breezy at times towards the coast.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Saturday:

Saturday likely to be another fine and dry day with plenty of sunny spells, although perhaps feeling slightly more breezy than previous days. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:10am and low tide is expected at 12:34pm.

Sunday:

Becoming cloudy on Sunday with occasional drizzly outbreaks and feeling breezy. Sunny spells and showers expected into Monday.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 31mph, making it feel like 10°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:41am and low tide is expected at 12:57pm.