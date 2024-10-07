Autumn sunshine turns unsettled: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be slightly warmer than last week, with lots of sunny spells.
However, from Wednesday onwards, the Met Office is predicting showers, cloudy conditions and very strong winds.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Bright start, with some sunny spells, once any early low cloud and mist patches clear. Cloud soon thickening however, with a chance of showers, most likely late morning. Turning drier with sunny spells later in the day. Winds remaining light.
Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 13°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:16am and low tide is expected at 13:22pm.
Tonight:
Any lingering showers soon fading, leaving clear spells and light winds during the evening. Cloud thickening around midnight with, hill fog possible, and further showers spreading north by dawn.
Minimum temperature 9 °C.
Tuesday:
Early cloud gradually breaking with some morning sunny spells likely. Further cloud building however, with showers possible by the afternoon, heavy at times.
Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 13°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:53am and low tide is expected at 13:54pm.
Wednesday:
Cloudy Wednesday with brisk winds and rain, heavy at times, clearing south overnight. Sunny spells and isolated showers follow Thursday. Very strong winds expected Wednesday afternoon, through the night and throughout Thursday.
Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Winds may be around 27mph, with highs of 50mph, making it feel like 10°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:36am and low tide is expected at 14:32pm.
