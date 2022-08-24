Bank Holiday: Scarborough’s weather forecast for this weekend as hosepipe ban hits Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban comes into effect on Friday August 26 and there is currently no end date announced.

The decision was made after parts of Yorkshire reported the lowest rainfall since company records began more than 130 years ago.

In recent weeks, there has been an extended period of dry weather and extreme heat.

Scarborough is set for a sunny bank holiday weekend as hosepipe ban hits Yorkshire.

Households will be banned from using a hosepipe to water gardens and plants, clean cars or boats, fill paddling pools or clean patios.

Anyone found to have breached the hosepipe ban could receive a fine of up to £1,000.

The National Drought Group is expected to meet on Friday to discuss the hot temperatures.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this bank holiday, according to the Met Office:

Friday: Largely dry with sunshine all through the day.

Maximum temperature: 18 °C

Winds are likely to reach up to 14mph, making it feel like 17 °C.

Saturday: Sunny interludes changing to light showers by lunchtime

Maximum temperature: 18 °C

Winds could reach up to 17mph, making it feel like 16 °C.

Sunday: Sunny intervals all day, but largely fine with partial clouds.

Maximum temperature: 19 °C

Winds may reach up to 16mph, making it feel like 17 °C.

Bank Holiday Monday: Sunshine breaking up through the morning and changing to cloudy by midday, with full sunshine later.

Maximum temperature: 19 °C