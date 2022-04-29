Scarborough is set for a dull bank holiday weekend.

Dull weather is on the way, but it should remain largely dry with some overnight chill.

It’s expected to rain on Sunday, but easing as the day moves on.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this bank holiday weekend:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight: A fine, dry and chilly evening and remaining dry overnight. There will be prolonged clear spells and light winds making it a cold night, with patchy frost and fog forming.

Minimum temperature: 1 °C.

Winds could reach up to 12mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Saturday: Any mist and fog patches clearing to a dry and largely sunny morning. However, through the afternoon cloud will increase from the northwest, bringing outbreaks of rain for the evening.

Maximum temperature: 17 °C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 16mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Sunday: Light and patchy rain to start with, turning overcast by late morning. Rain easing in the afternoon, but staying cloudy.

Maximum temperature: 12°C

Winds may reach up to 15mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Monday: The day will start cloudy turning into sunny intervals in the afternoon. Showers possible.

Maximum temperature: 14°C.

Winds could reach up to 13mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Tuesday: The day is meant to be cloudy, with some bright spells.

Maximum temperature: 13°C.