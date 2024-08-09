Breezy with sunshine and showers: Here's your weekend weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington can expect some cooling breeze this weekend, but temperatures will stay relatively warm with some sunny spells. Photo: Richard Ponter.

This weekend the Yorkshire coast is set to stay warm, with some strong winds and sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office predicts that Friday will have the strongest winds, with highs of 36mph expected.

After that, the rest of the weekend will get calmer, with some breeze and sunshine keeping temperatures warm.

The pollen forecast and UV levels are set at ‘high’ for this weekend, with the exception of Saturday, which will see a drop to ‘medium’ in the pollen forecast.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A largely dry, bright and sunny day for most but remaining unseasonably windy. Isolated blustery showers remain possible across the Pennines, where it is likely to be a little cloudier. Feeling fresh, but still warm in the east.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, with the strongest gusts reaching 36mph, making it feel like 15°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:44am and low tide is expected at 14:16pm.

Tonight:

Showers tending to ease and cloud clearing through the evening, leading to late sunny spells. Mostly dry overnight as winds begin to ease. Cloud building from the west by dawn.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Saturday:

A rather cloudy start, with outbreaks of rain or showers. Cloud will begin to break as showers ease later, with plenty of late afternoon and evening sunshine to follow.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:17am and low tide is expected at 14:48pm.

Sunday:

Dry, warm and humid from Sunday. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. A risk of bands of heavy perhaps thundery rain into Monday.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:17am and low tide is expected at 14:48pm.