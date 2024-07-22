Cloudy start with more sun on the way: Here’s your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

After cloudy start on Monday, the warm weather and summer sunshine is expected ti return for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, this week will stay mostly dry and bright, with the odd scattering of cloud and showers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today is set to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, brightening into the afternoon. The rest of the week will see sunshine and warm temperatures.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ for most of the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A grey start to the day with overcast low cloud and outbreaks of rain through the morning. Conditions brightening into the afternoon although a risk of showers develops. Breezy over the Pennines.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:26am and low tide is expected at 11:51pm.

Tonight:

Some evening sunshine, especially in the east with any showers tending to fizzle out. Low cloud, mist and fog patches possible along the coast and over the Pennines.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tuesday:

Another cloudy start to the day with brighter spells developing through the morning. Largely dry, with the odd isolated shower over western hills. Sunshine becoming hazy into the evening.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:06am and low tide is expected at 12:35pm.

Wednesday:

Sunny spells and light winds on Wednesday. The sunny weather will change to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 18°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:48am and low tide is expected at 13:19pm.