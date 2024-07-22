Cloudy start with more sun on the way: Here’s your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
Today is set to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, brightening into the afternoon. The rest of the week will see sunshine and warm temperatures.
The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ for most of the week.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
A grey start to the day with overcast low cloud and outbreaks of rain through the morning. Conditions brightening into the afternoon although a risk of showers develops. Breezy over the Pennines.
Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 17°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:26am and low tide is expected at 11:51pm.
Tonight:
Some evening sunshine, especially in the east with any showers tending to fizzle out. Low cloud, mist and fog patches possible along the coast and over the Pennines.
Minimum temperature 11 °C.
Tuesday:
Another cloudy start to the day with brighter spells developing through the morning. Largely dry, with the odd isolated shower over western hills. Sunshine becoming hazy into the evening.
Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 15°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:06am and low tide is expected at 12:35pm.
Wednesday:
Sunny spells and light winds on Wednesday. The sunny weather will change to partly cloudy by nighttime.
Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 18°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:48am and low tide is expected at 13:19pm.
