Cold temperatures and blustery winds: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to stay chilly and unsettled on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

After a calm start on Monday, winds are predicted to get strong and blustery on Tuesday and Wednesday

The week is also expected to start dry and bright, with cloud and rain developing as the week progresses.

Temperatures will stay chilly, especially overnight.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Perhaps on the cloudy side at times in the south with a little early rain, but soon becoming dry generally with cloud breaking to leave a fine day, especially in the north. Temperatures near normal, with light winds throughout.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 9°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:31am and high tide is expected at 14:47pm.

Tonight:

Staying fine overnight, with temperatures dipping in lasting clear spells to perhaps allow a slight frost in rural areas by dawn.

Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tuesday:

Fine in parts of the north to start, but overall a rather cloudy day with the odd spot of rain possible in places later. Winds strengthening.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:24am and high tide is expected at 15:31pm.

Wednesday:

Wet and windy on Wednesday, but warmer. Heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening.

Drier but cooler conditions should then spread from the west on Thursday.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 31mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:09am and high tide is expected at 16:11pm.