Cooler temperatures and strong winds: Here's your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week the Yorkshire coast can expect more unsettled, cooler weather, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

This week is set to be blustery, chilly and crisp, as autumn weather begins to settle across the Yorkshire coast.

According to the Met Office, the week is supposed to start of rather mild, however as the week progresses temperatures are expected to drop.

Strong winds are also predicted on Tuesday, which will make conditions feel colder due to the wind chill.

A mixture of sunny spells and outbreaks of rain are expected throughout the week, continuing the unsettled weather from the weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Rather cloudy and dull morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle slow to ease away. Some brighter intervals developing during the afternoon, with some late sunny spells likely. Temperatures near normal for early September, but rather breezy.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 13°C.

HIgh tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:19am and low tide is expected at 14:28pm.

Tonight:

Cloud thickening from the north and west, with rain becoming persistent and heavy at times across the Pennines. Eastern parts mainly dry, but some brief rain possible. Turning rather windy.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tuesday:

Band of rain, perhaps briefly heavy, clearing south during the morning. Sunny spells following, and just the odd shower. Feeling much fresher, but rather cool in the brisk breeze.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 35mph, with highs of around 44mph, making it feel like 10°C.

HIgh tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:59am and low tide is expected at 15:03pm.

Wednesday:

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. Cool Wednesday and into Thursday with sunny spells, showers and a brisk northwesterly breeze. Cold overnight, with rural frost possible.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, with highs of around 40mph, making it feel like 9°C.

HIgh tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:47am and low tide is expected at 15:53pm.