As October gets into full swing this weekend is expected to get colder, with some sunshine expected by the Met Office.

The Yorkshire coast is predicted to stay dry and bright on Friday and Sunday, perfect weather for some pumpkin picking and crunching through the autumnal leaves.

Saturday will be more unsettled, with rain likely in the afternoon and strong winds picking up and continuing through the night.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

This weekend is set to be mostly sunny and clear, with some unsettled conditions possible on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Today:

A cold and bright start to the day with any mist and fog quickly clearing. Staying largely dry on Friday with sunny spells, but the odd light shower is possible into the afternoon. Fresh winds enhancing the cool feel.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 8°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:35am and low tide is expected at 17:06pm.

Tonight:

The odd shower persisting into the evening and overnight but becoming largely dry. Remaining breezy with patchy cloud keeping temperatures somewhat milder. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

After a bright start Saturday, outbreaks of rain are likely into the afternoon and evening. Some brighter spells likely but fresh winds continuing a cool feel.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, with highs of 39mph, making it feel like 7°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:10pm and low tide is expected at 18:48pm.

Sunday:

Rain clearing overnight to leave a fine and dry day Sunday, but becoming cloudier into the evening. Staying dry into Monday but outbreaks of rain and fresher winds. Turning milder.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 6°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 13:52pm and low tide is expected at 20:00pm.