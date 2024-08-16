Dry, warm and sunny: Here's your weekend weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is set to have sunny spells and be warm and dry, according to the Met Office.

This weekend the Yorkshire coast is set to be full of sunny spells and clear skies, according to the Met Office.

Wind levels are staying breezy, but temperatures are remaining warm, with sunny intervals predicted throughout the weekend.

The Pollen forecast and UV levels are set at ‘high’ for the entire weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Dry and warm with sunny spells. Winds freshening into the afternoon, particularly over western hills and in the north. Temperatures around normal for the time of year.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:08am and low tide is expected at 14:33pm.

Tonight:

Plenty of evening sunshine leaving clear skies and a gentle breeze overnight. Chance of the odd, isolated shower on western hills towards the end of the night.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

Mostly dry with sunny spells and feeling warm. Light winds, freshening a touch on western hills in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:12am and low tide is expected at 15:31pm.

Sunday:

Mostly dry and breezy with some sunny spells, although the odd shower is possible until later on Monday. Then, cloud and wind increasing with rain likely.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:06am and low tide is expected at 16:17pm.