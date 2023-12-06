Flood alert issued as heavy rain forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

An amber ‘prepare’ flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for areas on the Yorkshire coast, while heavy rain is forecast by the Met Office.

A flood alert has been issued on the Yorkshire coast as heavy rain is set to move in. Photo: Richard Ponter

A flood alert has been issued for the Upper Derwent River today, which is expected to remain in place as heavy rainfall approaches tomorrow.

According to the Met Office, December 7 will be cloudy throughout as a band of rain progresses eastward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain is expected from 12pm onwards, lasting until the early hours of Friday morning.

The flood alert covers the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

Folkton, Hunmanby and Muston could also be affected, as well as the Scarborough seafront.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other weather conditions could cause more issues, with intense winds predicted by the Met Office that could turn into gales. Winds are expected to reach a high of 40mph.