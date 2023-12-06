Flood alert issued as heavy rain forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
A flood alert has been issued for the Upper Derwent River today, which is expected to remain in place as heavy rainfall approaches tomorrow.
According to the Met Office, December 7 will be cloudy throughout as a band of rain progresses eastward.
Heavy rain is expected from 12pm onwards, lasting until the early hours of Friday morning.
The flood alert covers the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.
Folkton, Hunmanby and Muston could also be affected, as well as the Scarborough seafront.
A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”
Other weather conditions could cause more issues, with intense winds predicted by the Met Office that could turn into gales. Winds are expected to reach a high of 40mph.
The maximum temperature will be approximately 5 °C.