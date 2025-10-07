Flood alert issued for Whitby- Here’s what you need to know
The alert will be in place between 4am and 6am tomorrow morning (October 8) and again on Thursday morning (October 9).
Flooding is possible for The North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including Sandsend and tidal River Esk.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “High tide levels and large waves may lead to flooding of roads, low lying land, and exposed areas of the coast. “Areas most at risk include exposed areas of the coast particularly around Whitby, and The North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including Sandsend and the tidal River Esk.
"We are closely monitoring the situation.
"Stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous. “We are currently in a period of high tides so this alert may be re-issued if necessary.”