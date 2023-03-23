A number of flooding warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Yorkshire Coast including areas of Bridlington and Whitby.

Warnings are in place for the Whitby harbour area including: Abrahams Quay, Pier Road, New Quay Road, Church Street, Campion Dock and Bagdale Road.

Similar warnings have been issued for Bridlington, with the north side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion currently most at risk by the suspected flood.

Whitby and Bridlington to be affected by the flood warnings issued today by the Environment Agency. Credit: Ceri Oakes

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said properties could be at risk of flooding and that residents should prepare themselves and their properties.

The Environment Agency has also announced a flood alert across the rest of Bridlington and along to Barmston, as well as from Staithes to Whitby, including the tidal River Esk.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”