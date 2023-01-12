Storm Arwen brought rough weather when it hit Scarborough's seafront.

The warnings are in place for Sandside and Foreshore Road after monitoring equipment recorded a rise in river and tidal levels, with flooding expected in these areas.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said properties are at risk of flooding in the surrounding area and that residents should take action to protect themselves and property.

They added: “Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water and consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

Scarborough's North and South bays have both previously been closed along the seafront due to extreme weather.

A further flood alert – where flooding is possible – is in place from Whitby to Filey.

The Met Office has forecast heavy showers later this afternoon and heavy rain overnight.

Scarborough’s seafront has previously been shut due to extreme weather, most notably when Storm Arwen hit the town in November 2021, which brought widespread damage and disruption.

The Scarborough News has contacted Scarborough Borough Council for comment.