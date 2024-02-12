Flooded road in Bridlington finally reopened after council uncover reason for drainage problems

The intense rain over the weekend caused flooding across the region, and meant a number of roads had to be closed. Photo courtesy of Richard Ponter.

Following the intense heavy rain in Bridlington over the weekend, Bessingby Hill was deemed dangerously flooded and was closed on Sunday, January 11.

The road was closed overnight and into this afternoon. However, Bridlington South Councillor on the ERYC and BTC Tim Norman has announced that the road has been reopened and is safe to use.

Cllr Tim Norman said via Facebook: “I am pleased to report that the road is now clear and the flooding has been removed.

“The ERYC area engineer has reported that there have been multiple issues identified in the drainage gully which is intended to keep the road free from flooding including an unknown borehole pipe which had been drilled through the gully thus reducing its capacity.

"This is also linked to a large piece of concrete being stuck in the gully drain which has also reduced the capacity significantly.

“Whilst the drainage has been sorted out temporarily there is a need for a more permanent fix which involves the installation of a new drainage gully.

"This should be commenced some time in February, hopefully started by the end of next week.