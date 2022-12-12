Freezing temperatures set to stay in Scarborough this week according to the Met Office

Freezing day time temperatures and severe overnight frosts are predicted once again for Scarborough this week.

According to the Met Office, the UK will stay cold through this week with the risk of sleet and snow at times continuing, especially in northern and eastern coastal areas.Despite warmer temperatures towards the end of the week, it will remain near freezing and drivers especially are reminded that freezing fog, snow and other wintry hazards will continue to create difficult conditions in places this week.

More severe weather warnings for wintry hazards could be needed as we head through the weekend and next week, says the Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert.

Falsgrave Park pictured in the frost this morning.

As well as this, a level three cold weather alert has been issued and is expected to last until Friday December 16.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this week according to the Met Office:Today: Freezing fog could be slow to clear in some places. Becoming more cloudy through the afternoon. Generally dry but isolated wintry showers remain possible along the coast.

Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Wind gusts will be around 9mph, making it feel like -3°C.

Tonight: Another cold night with clear spells leading to areas of freezing fog and another widespread frost. Dry for most, with any wintry showers on coasts easing.

Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Tuesday: Remaining cold with a widespread frost and areas of freezing fog only slowly clearing, perhaps lingering all day in some spots. Largely dry, with a risk of isolated wintry showers.

Maximum temperature 0 °C.

Winds may be around 8mph, and it will feel like -3°C.

Wednesday: A cold start. Sleet showers expected by lunch time but turning to cloud by the afternoon and remaining gusty throughout.

Maximum temperature: 3°C.

Winds could reach up to 27mph, making it feel like -2°C.

Thursday: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Wintry showers could start to be pushed inland from the coast on strong winds.

Maximum temperature: 4°C.

Winds could reach up to 27mph, making it feel like -1°C.

