Halloween week set to begin mild and calm: Here's your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The autumnal weather is set to continue as Halloween approaches, with foggy atmospheric conditions and chilly nights on the way according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

As Halloween approaches the weather is set to get milder on the Yorkshire coast, with the Met Office predicting calm conditions with cloudy intervals.

This week the Met Office are predicting mild temperatures and a drop in winds. Light rain and drizzle is expected at the start of the week, with conditions getting dryer towards midweek.

Sunny intervals may brighten up the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, but patchy clouds could roll in through the afternoons.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Rather dull and cloudy with further outbreaks of patchy mainly light rain and drizzle, especially on western hills. However, some sheltered eastern parts may escape largely dry, with some bright or sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Breezy at first.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:58am and high tide is expected at 13:58pm.

Tonight:

Staying cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, mainly on western hills. Drier in the east, with a few clear spells allowing some fog patches to form. Mild.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Rather cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle on western hills, and some hill fog. Drier with bright or sunny spells in the east. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.Mild, with light winds.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:34am and high tide is expected at 14:32pm.

Wednesday:

High pressure will bring a spell of settled weather. Often rather cloudy, with some low cloud and hill fog overnight. Some bright or sunny spells developing during the day but possibly changing to partly cloudy in the afternoon.Mild.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:05am and high tide is expected at 15:02pm.