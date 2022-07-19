The Met Office has issued a rare amber 'extreme' heat warning for the region as temperatures are forecast to reach 30°C on the coast.
Tourists and residents flocked to Scarborough's North and South Bay to cool off in the sea and enjoy the blazing sunshine on the beach.
1. Scarborough Heatwave
Beachgoers flock to South Bay beach, despite warnings to stay out the hot sun.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Scarborough Heatwave
Taking solace from the heat in the shade...
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Scarborough Heatwave
Isabelle and Matilda cool off in North Bay.
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Scarborough Heatwave
Splashing fun to stay cool...
Photo: Richard Ponter