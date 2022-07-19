Beachgoers found a range of ways to cool off at the seaside during the heatwave.

Heatwave: 13 pictures of beachgoers enjoying the seaside as temperatures soar across Scarborough

Beachgoers in Scarborough sizzled on Monday as temperatures soared across large parts of the UK.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 12:12 pm

The Met Office has issued a rare amber 'extreme' heat warning for the region as temperatures are forecast to reach 30°C on the coast.

Tourists and residents flocked to Scarborough's North and South Bay to cool off in the sea and enjoy the blazing sunshine on the beach.

1. Scarborough Heatwave

Beachgoers flock to South Bay beach, despite warnings to stay out the hot sun.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough Heatwave

Taking solace from the heat in the shade...

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Scarborough Heatwave

Isabelle and Matilda cool off in North Bay.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough Heatwave

Splashing fun to stay cool...

Photo: Richard Ponter

