The Met Office issued an amber 'extreme heat' warning to large parts of the Yorkshire Coast, which remains in place until 23.59pm on Tuesday July 19, with a cooler temperature of 22°C forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

The Met Office forecast temperatures to reach 32°C on Monday and 34°C on Tuesday, but The Scarborough News is awaiting official confirmation.

The extremely hot weather has caused widespread disruption across the UK, with roads melting, railway lines buckling, power failures, wildfires and increased emergency service calls.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beachgoers enjoy the seaside with blazing sunshine overhead.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong, said "We are continuing to see exceptional temperatures in the UK today and it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.

"Along with the extreme heat, we are now seeing an increasing risk of thunderstorms, particularly in the Northeast of England this afternoon (Tuesday)."

The extreme temperatures may have broken Scarborough's weather record twice in two days.

Scarborough's all-time hottest temperature stands at 31.4°C, which was recorded on August 3 1990.

The town's second hottest day was recorded at 31.1°C on August 28 1933.