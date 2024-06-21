Here comes the sun! Weather report for the first weekend of summer in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend, the Met Office predicts that the Yorkshire coast be warm and sunny. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Summer has finally arrived on the Yorkshire coast this weekend, with the Met Office predicting glorious sunshine and warm temperatures.

The summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year, landed on Thursday June 20 this week. This means that summer has officially begun, and the sun seems to be finally arriving on the coast to celebrate the occasion.

Sunny spells are predicted by the Met Office throughout the weekend, with Friday thought to be the warmest day.

There will be light winds and cloudy spells, with little to no rain expected.

The pollen forecast is set to stay at ‘very high’ for the entire weekend,

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Any early cloud soon breaking to warm sunny spells. Fine for much of the day, although perhaps some thicker cloud spreading east during the afternoon. The odd spot of rain then possible across the Pennines, however most places staying dry.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 19°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:51am and high tide is expected at 16:43pm.

Tonight:

Cloud continuing to thicken through the evening, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle possible, along with some patchy hill fog. These easing around dawn.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

Morning cloud will gradually break to sunny spells, but perhaps also the odd shower. Cloud continuing to burn away through the afternoon, with more extensive sunshine developing. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 17°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:51am and high tide is expected at 17:27pm.

Sunday:

Perhaps a cloudy start to Sunday, but the weather should otherwise stay fine, sunny and warm. Sunny spells continuing into Monday with only light winds.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 19°C.