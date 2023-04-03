Here is the Yorkshire coast weather forecast for the week ahead, including what you can expect this Easter weekend

The week ahead promises a mix of sunny spells mixed with showers as you would expect for the time of year.

Here’s what the Met Office has to say about the weather for the week ahead:

Monday 3 Apr - Friday 7 Apr

Daffodils add a splash of colour on a dull Scarborough day. pic Richard Ponter

Headline: Fine and sunny after a chilly start.

Today

A fine day after a chilly start. Clear skies will give prolonged sunshine through the morning and afternoon, with some patchy high cloud around at times. Feeling pleasant in the sun, although coastlines likely to feel cooler in the breeze. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight

A fine end to the day with plenty of evening sunshine. A chilly night ahead as temperatures fall away under clear skies, allowing a frost to form in places. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday:

Another fine and sunny day after a chilly start. High cloud will push in from the west through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cloudy on Wednesday with rain at times during the afternoon and evening. Staying cloudy into Thursday with scattered showers. Dry on Friday with more in the way of sunny spells.

Friday 7 Apr - Sunday 16 Apr

