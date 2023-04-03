News you can trust since 1882
Here is the Yorkshire coast weather forecast for the week ahead, including what you can expect this Easter weekend

With the long Easter Bank Holiday weekend looming large at the end of the week, we take at look at what you can expect this weekend from the Great British weather.

By Louise Perrin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:56 BST

The week ahead promises a mix of sunny spells mixed with showers as you would expect for the time of year.

Here’s what the Met Office has to say about the weather for the week ahead:

Monday 3 Apr - Friday 7 Apr

Daffodils add a splash of colour on a dull Scarborough day. pic Richard Ponter
Headline: Fine and sunny after a chilly start.

Today

A fine day after a chilly start. Clear skies will give prolonged sunshine through the morning and afternoon, with some patchy high cloud around at times. Feeling pleasant in the sun, although coastlines likely to feel cooler in the breeze. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight

A fine end to the day with plenty of evening sunshine. A chilly night ahead as temperatures fall away under clear skies, allowing a frost to form in places. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday:

Another fine and sunny day after a chilly start. High cloud will push in from the west through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cloudy on Wednesday with rain at times during the afternoon and evening. Staying cloudy into Thursday with scattered showers. Dry on Friday with more in the way of sunny spells.

Friday 7 Apr - Sunday 16 Apr

Confidence is relatively low throughout this period, however many areas are expected to see mostly fine and dry weather, with sunny spells becoming increasingly common with time.Any cloud will bring a chance of spells of rain or drizzle to eastern areas on Friday, but then any rain is most likely across the west and southwest over the following week.Winds are expected to be relatively light. By mid-April, there is a chance of a period of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of wetter and windier weather more widely. Temperatures are likely to be near normal or slightly above, although these may drop quickly under any clear skies after dark, leaving scope for some overnight frosts.

