The Great Yorkshire Show is known as one of the best agricultural shows in the country and it will be welcoming 35,000 people to the 250-acre showground for the third day tomorrow.

Visitors heading to the four-day spectacular can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the third day…

6AM

Temperature – 13°

10 per cent chance of rain

7AM

Temperature – 14°

10 per cent chance of rain

8AM

Temperature – 14°

40 per cent chance of rain

9AM

Temperature – 15°

5 per cent chance of rain

10AM

Temperature – 16°

5 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 17°

5 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 17°

10 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 18°

5 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 18°

5 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 19°

5 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 19°

5 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 18°

5 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 18°

5 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 17°

5 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 16°

5 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 15°

5 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 15°

5 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 14°

10 per cent chance of rain